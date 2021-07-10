City preparing to ‘more fully re-open’ facilities by July 12

Some public health precautions will remain in place, but many facilities to be fully opened again

The Campbell River Rotary Community Fieldhouse is one of several city facilities that will be more fully reopened by July 12. Photo contributed

The City of Campbell River is preparing to advance its facility reopenings by July 12.

“We’re getting ready to fully open the doors now that we have the green light from the provincial government that it’s safe to move to the next stage of the BC Restart Plan,” said city manager Deborah Sargent, in a release. “We’re eager to welcome people back into our facilities and to serve you at our front counters again beginning July 12.”

Some public health precautions will remain, including protective barriers at front counters and masks being recommended in facilities, especially for people not fully vaccinated. The city will continue to offer alternative ways of providing city services for people who cannot attend in person.

In-person council meetings will resume by early October at the latest, said Sargent.

Facilities to be fully opened again include:

City Hall

Community Centre (the COVID-19 vaccination clinic will continue to be hosted in the gym)

Dogwood Operations

Downtown Safety Office

Fire Halls

Rotary Community Fieldhouse

Sportsplex

Specialized safety plans will be in place for:

Campbell River Airport (YBL)

Centennial Pool

Police and Public Safety Building

City-owned facilities run by non-profit tenants (e.g., Maritime Heritage Centre, Tidemark Theatre, museum, art gallery, library and animal pound) will set their own re-open plans.

Campbell River Mirror