Salmon Arm Fire Department and RCMP crews responded to the scene

A city of Salmon Arm truck crashed into a pole on 3 street NW at approximately 7:30 a.m. on May 9. (Photo contributed)

A City of Salmon Arm pickup truck collided with a pole on 3 street NW at approximately 7:30 a.m. on May 9.

Salmon Arm Fire Department and RCMP crews responded to the scene.

More to come.

@SalmonArmsports@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter