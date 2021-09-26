City of Williams Lake writes of tax on derelict home

Williams Lake city council has given staff the go-ahead to pursue writing-off property taxes for a derelict manufactured home in city limits.
Staff will ask the Ministry of Municipal Affairs for the powers to write off $2,034.03 of uncollectable property taxes for the manufactured home located at 54-3001 Mackenzie Avenue North in the Green Acres Mobile Home Park.
In a report to council, chief financial officer Vitali Kozubenko described the 44-year-old home as abandoned and declared derelict.
“It is considered as having almost no salvageable value, the owners could not be reached, their whereabouts/situation unknown,” he noted in the report.
Council endorsed the request unanimously.
news@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter