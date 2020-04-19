City of Williams Lake provides sandbags, says ‘no imminent threat of flooding’

With water levels rising in areas near Williams Lake, such as seen here at Sugar Cane’s Old Road Sunday afternoon, the City of Williams Lake is providing sandbags in two City locations as a precaution but said presently there is no imminent threat of flooding to property owners in the City. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Sandbags are being provided by the City of Williams Lake in two locations as a precaution.

In a tweet Sunday afternoon, the City’s public works department noted “there is no imminent threat to property owners, that we are aware of.”

The City’s director of municipal services Gary Muraca told the Tribune that the bags were placed on Signal Point Road and at the South Lakeside lift station last week.

Once those bags are used, residents will be able to get more sandbags and sand for filling at the public works yard on Second Avenue.

“One area I am concerned about isthe creek by Maple Street in Glendale, I haven’t seen anything there yet but I will be checking on it later this week,” Muraca said. “We will be doing inspections in different places such as the River Valley to check for erosion as well.”

If it is necessary the City will close trails near any swift water, he added.

“We have 6,000 sandbags on hand and ordered another 6,000. We want to make sure we are prepared if necessary,” Muraca said.

Fire Chief Erick Peterson said the City offered a flat of sandbags to the Tsilhqot’in National Government for its use in areas where water levels are rising as well.

Earlier Sunday the BC River Forecast Centre expanded its Flood Watch area to encompass more of the Cariboo Chilcotin.

The watch includes the tributary rivers and streams around Nazko, Chilako, Prince George, Williams Lake, Quesnel, Alexis Creek, Anahim Lake, Cache Creek and surrounding areas.

Read more: Flood watch expanded to more areas in Cariboo-Chilcotin

The Cariboo Regional District sent out a news statement Sunday reminding CRD residents of the importance of being prepared for flooding, especially residents living in low-lying areas.

In the event of an emergency, residents living in the CRD are asked to please call the CRD’s emergency information line at 1-866-759-4977. To report a CRD-related emergency call 1-800-665-1635 and if it is after hours, press 5.

It is presently 18C at the Williams Lake Regional Airport as of 4:20 p.m Sunday.

The forecast is showing highs of 20C Monday, but an overnight low of 2C tonight.

