City of Williams Lake allocates 35K to support mental health programs

The funding for CMHA coming from the COVID Safe Restart grant the city received

The city of Williams Lake will help fund a position at Canadian Mental Health Association Cariboo Chilcotin Branch for mental health programs using some of the COVID safe restart grant the city received from the province. (City of Williams Lake photo)

Canadian Mental Health Association Cariboo Chilcotin Branch will be receiving a $35,000-boost from the city of Williams Lake.

During the regular meeting Tuesday, May 11, council shared an in-camera report noting council had agreed to allocate money to partially fund a position to support mental health programs in the community at CMHA.

The funds will come from the remainder of the $2.6 million COVID safe restart funding the city received from the province, Mayor Walt Cobb said.

“We agreed to put in x number of dollars for mental health issues and of course the crisis line (at CMHA) is one of the places that has lots of extra calls and extra work and this will go to help support them,” Cobb added.

Staff will now draft a grant agreement for the provision of the funds.

Read more: Williams Lake receives $2.6 million from province’s COVID-19 safe restart grant

news@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake Tribune