Move is intended to discourage large crowds from gathering on the popular pier and promenade

The City of White Rock announced Sunday afternoon that it will temporarily close its waterfront parking lots in an attempt to reduce the number of people visiting the city’s pier and promenade. (File photo)

The City of White Rock has announced it will temporarily close its waterfront parking lots as part of an effort to reduce the number of people visiting the city’s popular pier and promenade.

A tweet from the city explains the effort is to encourage social distancing and help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

More to come.

Peace Arch News