City of White Rock seeks public input on building heights, transportation

Housing needs, transportation and building heights are topics of three City of White Rock surveys for its residents. (Contributed photo)

Two months after asking residents for their input on housing issues, the City of White Rock is again reaching out for people’s thoughts on two new topics – transportation and building heights.

According to a news release issued Friday, the City of White Rock is developing an Integrated Transportation and Infrastructure Master Plan “to help address current transportation challenges and help shape the future of transportation in White Rock.”

The final master plan, the city notes, will include several “key themes” including walking, cycling, access to transit, neighbourhood parking, driving, truck traffic and traffic safety.

Those wishing to add their input can do so at talkwhiterock.ca/transportation; the survey takes between five and 10 minutes to complete.

On the subject of building heights – which has for years been a contentious issue in the city – the city has asked for input, but not until the conclusion of the city-hosted digital public open house which is currently scheduled for Jan. 14 from 5:30-7 p.m.

To virtually attend the open house, visit talkwhiterock.ca/OCP-review and click the ‘Microsoft Teams’ link. Following the open house, on Jan. 15, a survey will be located at the same web address.

“Your comments will form part of a report to White Rock City Council in Spring 2021,” the news release notes, adding that a public hearing will take place before any bylaw is approved.

“As we welcome in the new year, let’s get together virtually to plan our future together by completing one of the city’s surveys and attending a virtual public meeting, such as the one on building heights in White Rock,” said White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker.

“The thoughts and opinions of our residents are an important part of the city council’s decision-making. I hope everyone will have their say.”

The city’s call for input on housing needs was made back in November. That survey, which is open until Jan. 15, can be accessed here.

