City of White Rock 2020 annual report available for review

The City of White Rock’s 2020 annual report is now available for public review and residents have two weeks to provide submissions on its contents.

The 84-page document can be found on the city’s website – whiterockcity.ca/annualreport – and includes a summery of milestones in 2020, a progress report on the revised 2021-2022 Council Strategic Priorities, financial reporting, and statements from Mayor Darryl Walker and chief administrative officer Guillermo Ferrero.

Residents can ask questions or voice comments about the report during the June 28 regular council meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. Details on how to phone into the meeting can be found at https://www.whiterockcity.ca/879/2019-Annual-Report

Residents can also write in questions by emailing clerksoffice@whiterockcity.ca with 2020 Annual Report in the subject line by 12 p.m. on June 28.

In-person delivery is also an option via the City Hall Drop Box located outside the front door of 15322 Buena Vista Ave.

“In White Rock, we have made a great deal of progress since we all stood outside our homes at 7 p.m., making noise to say ‘thank you’ to our health care, emergency and essential workers,” Walker said in a release. “As the rate of vaccination against COVID-19 grows, so does our excitement. Together, we have crossed a very difficult bridge and are experiencing optimism.

The report identifies a top-five list of council’s strategic priorities, including the official community plan review, solid waste pickup for multi-family dwellings, housing needs/affordable housing, community amenity contribution “shovel-in-the-ground” projects, and the city’s relationship with the Semiahmoo First Nation.

Peace Arch News