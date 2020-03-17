City of West Kelowna shuts down majority of facilities due to COVID-19

City announced eight more facilities would be closing on March 17 due to virus

The City of West Kelowna is temporarily shutting down the majority of its facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Facilities that will be closed by March 17 include Jim Lind Arena, Royal LePage Place Arena, Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre, Multi-Sport Centre, Lions Hall Youth Centre, Westbank Lions Community Centre, Lakeview Heights Community Hall and Webber Road Community Centre.

On March 16, the city also announced its Seniors Centre and Okanagan Regional Library branch would also be shutting down to COVID-19.

“We are closing almost all of our facilities as of tonight in respect of health authority recommendations of social distancing of six feet and limiting gathering sizes, said West Kelowna mayor Gord Milsom.

“We also encourage everyone to practice social distancing, measured preparations and limited gathering sizes.”

To view all of the closures from the COVID-19 pandemic, you can visit the city’s website.

