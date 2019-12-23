City of West Kelowna rescinds boil water notice for Lakeview System users

Users have been under water advisory/boil water notice for at least 44 days over last three months

A boil water notice have been rescinded for Lakeview Water System users (file)

The City of West Kelowna has rescinded a boil water notice for Lakeview System water users.

The notice was previously issued on Dec. 17 after an accidental line brake damaged the chlorination system at the city’s Rose Valley Reservoir.

READ MORE: Lakeview Water System users in West Kelowna under water quality advisory

The city said the line has been fixed and that additional tests have been conducted to confirm chlorinated water is properly flowing again to users.

Between September and October, the city has issued at least four different water quality advisories/boil water notices for local residents.

Over the last three months, Lakeview Water System users have been under some kind of water notice for at least 44 days.

To remain up-to-date on water notices, you can visit the city’s website.

@connortrembleyconnor.trembley@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.