City of West Kelowna proposes 4.8% tax increase for 2020

It could soon be more expensive to live in West Kelowna.
The city is proposing a 4.8 per cent tax increase next year for local residents as part of its 2020 budget.
According to the draft operating budget, the extra $2.3 million in revenue expected to be collected from taxes will bring the city’s total budget to $35.3 million for 2020.
The city would also like to undertake several capital projects next year, including engineering improvements to Glenrosa Road from Glen Abbey Road to McGinnis Road at a cost of $6.5 million and the fourth phase of the Gellatly Road upgrades at a cost of $6.5 million.
Another major purchase in 2020 will be a new fire engine, which will come at a cost of $1.05 million.
Further down the road, the city would like to build a new public works yard in 2021 at a cost of $10 million and replace the Lakeview Heights fire hall in 2022 at an esimated cost of $8 million.
The city will hold a open house in late January or early February to discuss the budget in more detail before the 2020-2024 financial bylaw enters second and third reading.
