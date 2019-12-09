City of West Kelowna proposes 4.8% tax increase for 2020

City council is looking at a possible 4.8 per cent tax increase for 2020 (file)

Tax increase will generate $2.3 million more in revenue in comparison to 2019 budget, city says

It could soon be more expensive to live in West Kelowna.

The city is proposing a 4.8 per cent tax increase next year for local residents as part of its 2020 budget.

According to the draft operating budget, the extra $2.3 million in revenue expected to be collected from taxes will bring the city’s total budget to $35.3 million for 2020.

READ MORE: West Kelowna council tentatively sets tax hike in budget

The city would also like to undertake several capital projects next year, including engineering improvements to Glenrosa Road from Glen Abbey Road to McGinnis Road at a cost of $6.5 million and the fourth phase of the Gellatly Road upgrades at a cost of $6.5 million.

Another major purchase in 2020 will be a new fire engine, which will come at a cost of $1.05 million.

Further down the road, the city would like to build a new public works yard in 2021 at a cost of $10 million and replace the Lakeview Heights fire hall in 2022 at an esimated cost of $8 million.

The city will hold a open house in late January or early February to discuss the budget in more detail before the 2020-2024 financial bylaw enters second and third reading.

