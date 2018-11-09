City of Victoria wins national award for culturally-inspired creativity

Create Victoria Arts and Culture Master Plan wins award from the Creative City Network of Canada

The City of Victoria won a national award for their Create Victoria Arts and Culture Master Plan. Pictured, Ukrainian artist Vladimir Manzhos paints a large mural as part of the international Concrete Canvas project by the City of Victoria. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

The City of Victoria won a national award from the Creative City Network of Canada.

On Wednesday, the city’s Create Victoria Arts and Culture Master Plan won the 2018 Award of Excellence – Cultural Planning Award.

This award recognizes a Canadian municipality that has “developed, adopted and implemented” a cultural plan that demonstrates leadership in cultural planning.

Victoria’s master plan is marketed as one that says the city is a combination of “punk and polite,” and emphasizes art around the city including visual art, performances and music festivals from various cultures.

Two other cities and one person were also awarded including Halifax for public art, Kingston for Cultural events, and Elena Bird for cultural leadership.

