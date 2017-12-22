City of Victoria wants input on how to spend $50,000 in community cash

Public to vote on top eight proposals to improve life for Victorians

Drop by City Hall to learn more about the projects or to vote on who you think deserves a cut of $50,000 to improve life for Victorians. City of Victoria photo

How would you spend $50,000?

That’s the question the City of Victoria has posed to its residents in the first-ever participatory budgeting process. Giving the community the power to decide what to do with a portion of the City’s budget is the work of a steering committee made up of independent volunteers.

“The creativity of each proposal is a testament to this city having great people with innovative ideas and a drive to make a difference,” said committee member Julien Braun. “It’ll be a tough choice at the ballot box.”

YouTube video

The public has been asked to vote on eight projects shortlisted from 28 proposals submitted by individuals and organizations last fall. The requirement was simple – something viable that worked to improve life in Victoria for everyone.

The top entries included an urban bee apiary, solar power for the Compost Education Centre, an art and music program for seniors with dementia, employment training for vulnerable adults, an arts project for marginalized people, an electronic community resource board for the citizens of Fernwood, a pedal-powered bike music festival and a community learning garden for the Central branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library.

The winners will be announced in late January and the funding distributed in early 2018. To cast your vote online, visit Victoria.ca or drop by City Hall at Pandora Avenue and Douglas Street between now and Jan. 20.

