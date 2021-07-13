City of Victoria ready to donate $250,000 to Kings Road green space project

Kings Park borders three municipalities – Saanich, Oak Bay, and Victoria. (Photo courtesy of the District of Saanich)

The City of Victoria has determined it will financially support a preservation effort to help protect the King’s Road Community Nature Green Space.

The request came from the District of Saanich in a formal letter sent June 7 to both the City of Victoria and the District of Oak Bay.

On July 8, the City of Victoria met with Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes where it was then determined that a donation total of $250,000 would be granted to the initiative under the condition that the District of Oak Bay donates between $60,000 to $90,000.

Oak Bay council said it supports the initiative but a report still has to come back from staff regarding how the district will finance the preservation efforts.

“It’s a very encouraging step,” Haynes said.

The Kings Road Community Nature Green Space is located close to shared municipal borders and provides a park for residents in Saanich, Victoria and Oak Bay. The municipalities have said they are committed to restoring and protecting the natural space for future generations.

Saanich acquired the land from BC Hydro in 2019 for $5.5 million and that was enabled through payment of $1,475,920 from the Land Sale Reserve Fund.

According to a report by the City of Victoria, protecting the full 2.2-hectare green space will help Oak Bay, Saanich, and Victoria to meet their collective climate goals.

