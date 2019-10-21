City of Victoria considers proposed senior rental development

The Mount St. Angela’s development at 913-929 Burdett Avenue and 914-924 McClure Street is looking to become a 106-unit senior’s residence (plus 26 assisted living units). (File contributed/ Arcata Collective Ltd)

Victoria city council is set to reassess a proposed senior housing development originally voted on in 2017.

Plans had originally been pushed forward with council unanimously voting for more information on heritage guidelines and property density requirements, and seeking amendments to the housing agreement.

“We have made a number of further substantial changes to our proposed housing agreement to reflect Councils [sic] adopted Amendments to the housing agreement,” wrote Larry Cecco, on behalf of developers MI Ventures in a letter to council dated Aug. 13, 2019.

Now that MI Ventures and Norwood Group revised the terms of their housing agreement, it is up to council to consider the conditions once again, and decide whether to send the application forward to a public hearing.

The Mount St. Angela’s housing development at 913-929 Burdett Ave. and 914-924 McClure St. is aiming to create a 98-unit senior living residence, as well as a separate 34-unit single-room occupancy building for Island Health at 1046 North Park St. The North Park building would house occupants living with mental illnesses who were formerly at the original Mount St. Angela’s location. Only the senior residence location will be considered this week.

The Senior units at McClure Street and Burdett Avenue are proposed to have 50 per cent of the units kept as market rental units for 20 years, have a minimum of 26 units designated assisted living units for a minimum of 20 years, and a minimum of five affordable rental units for a minimum of 20 years. The affordable rental units range in size from a studio to a two-bedroom unit.

The development would include the retention of three heritage buildings, including the Carteff Residence and the Mount St. Angela brick building on Burdett Avenue and the Temple Residence on McClure Street.

The development would also include 56 parking spots, including 13 visitor spots.

Councillors are set to discuss the item in the Thursday morning Committee of the Whole meeting.

