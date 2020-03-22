City of Victoria closes outdoor recreation facilities becaue of COVID-19

Decision comes after closure of municipal playgrounds and indoor recreation facilities last week

The City of Victoria is closing outdoor recreation facilities in public parks to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

The decision announced Sunday afternoon impacts skate and bike parks, basketball courts, tennis courts, sports fields, outdoor gyms and other facilities, the municipality announced in a press release.

Signs posted at these facilities will notify the public of this decision, which comes after the closure of municipal playgrounds and indoor recreation facilities last week.

Open spaces and trails in municipal parks remain open for people to get outdoors while maintaining the required physical distance.

“Provincial public health advice is very clear – when people are outside their homes, they must maintain a physical distance of at least two metres, ” it read.

