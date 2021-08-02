City of Vernon sets up reception centre for White Rock Lake wildfire evacuees

The City of Vernon Emergency Support Services (ESS) Reception Centre is set up to receive residents who are being evacuated due to the White Rock Lake Fire (#K61884) and are being directed to register in Vernon.
The Reception Centre is located at the Dogwood Gym in the Vernon Recreation Centre (3310-37th Avenue).
All evacuees should register online with the ESS Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool even if you do not require referrals such as housing or other services: ess.gov.bc.ca.
“Due to a shortage of hotel accommodations, please consider making arrangements to stay with family or friends if possible,” said the city. “Take pets with you if you can.”
If you require services, please visit the Vernon ESS Reception Centre. The Reception Centre is open Monday, Aug. 2.
For more information and updates regarding the White Rock Lake Fire and Evacuation Orders and Alerts, please visit the following pages:
