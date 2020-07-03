City of Vernon offers grants for local sustainability projects

Small grants of up to $1,000 will be made available

Vernonites hoping to build a better future now have an added incentive.

The City of Vernon is launching its 2020 Sustainability Grants program. Small grants of up to $1,000 will be made available with the aim of encouraging community members to take sustainable action or advance ongoing projects led by Vernon residents, youth and non-profit groups.

“Though many things have changed with COVID-19, we can still take action to help our community become more resilient,” said Christy Poirier, Manager of Communications and Grants. “The Sustainability Grants program provides a great opportunity for our community to connect with each other, safely, and build their own ideas from the ground up.”

A broad range of projects will be considered. Some examples include establishing or improving a neighbourhood community garden, building educational or demonstration displays for conservation or undertaking efforts to reduce energy and greenhouse gas emissions.

The grant program comes as part of the city’s sustainability goals, which include ecosystem and ecological conservation, energy conservation and greenhouse gas emissions reduction, local food and agriculture, water quality protection and conservation and stewardship.

Applications will be accepted until July 27 and recommendations will be brought to city council for review. The evaluation process will look at how the proposed projects help achieve the city’s sustainability goals, who the project would benefit and the project’s overall impact on the community.

Grant recipients will be announced Aug. 17, and recipients will have until June 2021 to complete their projects.

More information on the program can be found at www.vernon.ca/sustainability.

Brendan Shykora

Vernon Morning Star