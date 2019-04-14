City of Vernon, communications manager part company

Nick Nilsen moved to Vernon from Alberta in February 2018; city looking for replacement

The City of Vernon is looking for a new communications manager.

Nick Nilsen is no longer with the city, as of this past week. He did sit in at Monday’s regular committee of the whole and council meetings.

“The Manager of Communications and Grants position will be filled,” said city administrator Will Pearce. “This would normally take a few months. The city is committed to public communications and engagement in the delivery of city services and governance.”

Pearce declined to give a reason for Nilsen’s departure, saying the city does not discuss personnel issues.

Nilsen was hired in February 2018 from Beaumont, Alta. He replaced Tanya Laing Gahr, who left in 2017.

