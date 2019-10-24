City of Vernon assessing childcare spaces

The City of Vernon is in the process of developing a Community Childcare Space Action Plan through Greater Vernon Recreation Services to support families in the North Okanagan’s growing communities. (File photo)

The City of Vernon is currently developing a Community Childcare Space Action Plan through Greater Vernon Recreation Services to support families in the North Okanagan’s growing communities.

To assist with the creation of the plan, Greater Vernon Recreation is completing a childcare space assessment and is seeking input from anyone who lives or works in Vernon, Coldstream or the Regional District of North Okanagan that needs childcare now or in the future.

A brief survey can be found at engagevernon.ca. The District of Coldstream is also participating in the data collection for this study.

Community members are also invited to attend an open house in November, which will include information on the childcare space assessment and the Active Living Centre feasibility study. The open house will be held Sunday, Nov. 24, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Vernon Rec Centre auditorium.

Research has shown there is a growing shortage of quality childcare that is affordable and convenient for families throughout British Columbia.

The Childcare Space Action Plan will provide guidance for community policies that support the creation and/or expansion of childcare facilities over the next 10 years.

