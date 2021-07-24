City of Terrace’s public engagement portal goes live

Terrace Coun. Sean Bujtas (left), Mayor Carol Leclerc (middle) and Chief Administrative Officer Kris Boland (right) and Coun. James Cordeiro (not pictured) took part in the July 14 Community Dialogue on the Downtown from inside City of Terrace council chambers. (Screenshot/City of Terrace Facebook)

The City of Terrace launched its latest public engagement tool on July 20, following a virtual town hall meeting to discuss the issues surrounding its downtown.

Called Engage Terrace, the portal requires residents to register for an account before they can participate, comment, ask questions or upload ideas.

In a news release, the City of Terrace announced that the site is launching with three active projects which provides for further discussions and suggestions on the downtown, a citizen satisfaction survey and a segment dedicated to a photo contest wherein residents can submit a picture that they have taken.

The findings of the survey are intended to provide insight in to the public’s priorities and opinions on the services the city provides, and will also aid the city in developing the 2022 budget as well as the five-year financial plan. The last date for completing the survey is Sept. 3. Those seeking a paper copy can pick one up at City Hall, Public Works, the Sportsplex, the Terrace & District Aquatic Centre, or the Terrace Public Library.

“I am so excited to see Engage Terrace launch,” said Mayor Carol Leclerc, and added, “As we are keenly aware thanks to the pandemic, digital tools like this are an important complement to in-person events, and they can be a vital fallback when in-person events can’t be held.

Leclerc also said that tools like Engage Terrace presents a wonderful opportunity to reach people who may not feel comfortable at in-person events or may not be able to attend due to mobility challenges, lack of transportation, or scheduling conflicts.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how this tool can be used to connect with community members in new ways and hear their ideas and opinions on how to make Terrace the best it can be,” she said.

Earlier this month on July 14, the city held a virtual town hall meeting for residents, local leaders, business owners, and various service agencies to discuss the current problems– exacerbated crime, homelessness, addictions etc – surrounding its downtown area. The two-hour-long meeting also saw residents present various solutions that could be implemented to tackle some of the problem.

To visit the site: https://engage.terrace.ca/

Terrace Standard