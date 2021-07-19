City of Terrace working to restore Fisherman’s Park after flooding

The City of Terrace is making progress in restoring the boat launches at Fisherman’s Park following recent flooding and high water events.

June flooding forced the closure of the park and deposited a significant amount of sand and debris in the area. City crews were able to clean the parking area and park itself before turning their attention to the boat launches.

According to Kate Lautens, City of Terrace communications coordinator, the proximity to the Skeena River meant that the city collaborated with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans along with other professionals to create a plan to deal with the sediment.

“Thanks to a terrific effort this past weekend by a skilled local operator and environmental consultant, as well as the support of the DFO, the west boat launch is now open to public use,” Lautens said in an email.

Crews are still working to open the south boat launch, and the city will release updates when they become available. Lautens said the city is asking people to use caution in the area until all work is complete.

