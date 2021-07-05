City of Terrace to hold virtual town hall to address downtown crisis on July 14

City of Terrace will hold a virtual town hall discussion with community members on July 14 to address the social issues surrounding its downtown core.

The meeting comes a month after the city officially declared, in a June 14 council meeting, that the downtown was in “crisis” owing to challenges around homelessness, mental health, and addictions, crime and safety. At the same meeting, Councillor Lynne Christiansen called for a virtual town hall to discuss the crisis of safety and livability in Terrace after growing calls for a solution from residents and business owners.

Mayor Carol Leclerc will moderate the town hall meeting and the public will have the opportunity to share their views and suggestion with regards to these social issues in downtown, said the city in a statement.

Leclerc said that the invitation to attend the meeting will also be extended to B.C.’s Premier John Horgan, Skeena BC Liberal MLA Ellis Ross , Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach and several other provincial ministers.

“We need everyone’s voices at the table to come up with constructive solutions to these challenges,” said Leclerc.

The mayor also said that these challenges facing downtown cannot be solved in one sitting and that the town hall meeting is just “another step in an ongoing process.”The city will share its next intended steps at the town hall meeting, added Leclerc.

The event will be held between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m on July 14 and broadcasted on the City’s website and Facebook page. Those who wish to speak can join the meeting through Microsoft Teams either online or by phone; a link and phone access code will be available on the city’s participate page.

