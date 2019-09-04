Ongoing projects include $200,000 boulevard enhancements along Lakelse Avenue downtown. (Brittany Gervais/Terrace Standard)

City of Terrace releases transparent update on capital projects

Residents can now see individual project progress, costs

To keep up with several commitments, the City of Terrace has compiled a list of outstanding, finished and continuing capital projects for the first time to give a transparent update on their progress.

“This is something we’ve been working on for a while, trying to create something that could give council a real-time snapshot of where we are for our capital projects for the year,” says Heather Avison, chief administrative officer.

The report would provide regular information to council with a status update every quarter. In total, the city has budgeted $4.4 million on capital projects this year.

Some finished projects as of July include $43,045 for playground enhancements at George Little Park, $16,000 for a new floor scrubber for the Sportsplex Banquet room, $50,000 for extra pool features at the Terrace & District Aquatic Centre, and $45,000 for concrete replacement at Sparks Street from Halliwell Avenue to Gair Avenue.

New $70,000 Orthophoto imagery for the city’s TerraMap website is also complete, giving an up-to-date look at Terrace properties.

The $125,000 replacement for the Kin Park playground, pulverize, paving and drainage of Medeek Avenue, and Sparks Street $200,000 reconstruction project are all within 90 per cent of completion.

Ongoing projects include $200,000 downtown boulevard enhancements for Lakelse Avenue, the $97,713 FireSmart and Fire Prevention program, and the pool’s new $81,765 vestibule. A $260,000 overlay project of Skeenaview Drive and $800,000 reconstruction project for the 4700 block of Soucie Avenue are also on the list.

There are a number of outstanding projects for the city. Adding additional cemetery ribbons saw no progress with the $15,000 project because of staffing concerns at the leisure services department, who is responsible for managing municipal cemeteries.

The $20,000 repairs to the pool’s steam sauna are scheduled to be completed during the pool’s month-long closure, and the addition of two $10,000 electric vehicle charging stations are expected to be installed in 2020.

For a full list of capital projects, check out the city’s list here.

