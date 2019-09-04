City of Terrace releases transparent update on capital projects

To keep up with several commitments, the City of Terrace has compiled a list of outstanding, finished and continuing capital projects for the first time to give a transparent update on their progress.

“This is something we’ve been working on for a while, trying to create something that could give council a real-time snapshot of where we are for our capital projects for the year,” says Heather Avison, chief administrative officer.

The report would provide regular information to council with a status update every quarter. In total, the city has budgeted $4.4 million on capital projects this year.

Some finished projects as of July include $43,045 for playground enhancements at George Little Park, $16,000 for a new floor scrubber for the Sportsplex Banquet room, $50,000 for extra pool features at the Terrace & District Aquatic Centre, and $45,000 for concrete replacement at Sparks Street from Halliwell Avenue to Gair Avenue.

READ MORE: Budget 2019: Here’s how the City of Terrace is spending your money

New $70,000 Orthophoto imagery for the city’s TerraMap website is also complete, giving an up-to-date look at Terrace properties.

The $125,000 replacement for the Kin Park playground, pulverize, paving and drainage of Medeek Avenue, and Sparks Street $200,000 reconstruction project are all within 90 per cent of completion.

Ongoing projects include $200,000 downtown boulevard enhancements for Lakelse Avenue, the $97,713 FireSmart and Fire Prevention program, and the pool’s new $81,765 vestibule. A $260,000 overlay project of Skeenaview Drive and $800,000 reconstruction project for the 4700 block of Soucie Avenue are also on the list.

There are a number of outstanding projects for the city. Adding additional cemetery ribbons saw no progress with the $15,000 project because of staffing concerns at the leisure services department, who is responsible for managing municipal cemeteries.

The $20,000 repairs to the pool’s steam sauna are scheduled to be completed during the pool’s month-long closure, and the addition of two $10,000 electric vehicle charging stations are expected to be installed in 2020.

READ MORE: City moves forward on pool sauna repairs

For a full list of capital projects, check out the city’s list here.

brittany@terracestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter