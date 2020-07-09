City of Terrace issues a significant increase of building permits in June

NorthPac Forestry Group was issued a June building permit by the City of Terrace to construct a $900,000 office building and light-industrial building at 5101 Keith Ave., pictured on July 8, 2020. (Ben Bogstie/ Terrace Standard)

In June, the City of Terrace issued nearly double the building permits it did in May and nearly triple the permits issued in June 2019.

And at 30 permits carrying a total construction value of $3.7 million, June’s total was triple that of June last year, when the city issued 11 permits with a total value of just under $1.2 million.

Terrace issued five single residential permits in June totalling close to $2 million in construction value. That is nearly half the total value for all permits issued in the month and an increase compared to June 2019 when the city issued only two single residential permits worth $958,000.

June’s 30 permits across all categories was also more than double the 14 in May, bringing the total construction value closer to what it was at this time last year.

The highest construction value of any June building permit belongs to NorthPac Forestry Group. The forestry consulting firm will be constructing a small, single-story office and light-industrial building at 5101 Keith Ave. valued at $900,000.

NorthPac sought the permit at an April 14 city council meeting. Normally a development of this size and type would be required to have 10 paved parking spots. Council approved a variance reducing the required paved parking spots to five, down from 10, because the shape and size of the lot are not conducive to having 10 paved spots.

Instead, the five paved spots will be available to visitors, while NorthPac staff will use a gravel parking area at the rear of the building.

