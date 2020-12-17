City of Terrace extends 2021 budget survey

The City of Terrace is in the early stages of deliberations for its 2021 budget and it is encouraging the public to provide feedback. (City of Terrace infographic)

The City of Terrace has extended the timeline for its 2021 budget process.

An online survey, set up to collect public feedback on a draft 2021 budget presented to council Dec.1, was originally set to end on Dec. 16.

Now, the survey has been extended to Dec. 31, and a council meeting, for budget deliberation, that was set to be held Dec. 16 has been postponed until the new year.

A bulletin on the city’s website said that meeting will likely be held in mid-January, but a date has yet to be confirmed.

The draft budget calls for a 7 per cent increase to property taxes in 2021. Early this year, the city reduced a planned 7.4 per cent tax increase for its 2020 budget down to 4.5 per cent in response to economic upheaval from the pandemic, but the city’s Director of Finance Lori Greenlaw said at the time that would mean a larger tax increase for 2021.

The survey can be accessed at www.terrace.ca/budget2021-survey General feedback can also be submitted by email to budget@terrace.ca or by mail to 3215 Eby St., Terrace, BC V8G 2X8, Attention: Budget 2021. People submitting feedback should include their full name and address for the public record.

More information about the budget, including a timeline of the city’s budget development process and a video recording of the initial budget council meeting from Dec. 1, can be found on the city’s website, where they have created a dedicated page for 2021 budget information. The page can be accessed at www.terrace.ca/budget2021

