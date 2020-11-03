City of Terrace creates webpage for inland port info

This concept artwork from July 2020 shows the inland port planned for the former Skeena Cellulose mill site in Terrace. (Image courtesy Hatha Callis, Progressive Ventures Group)

The City of Terrace has created a page on its website dedicated to information about the proposed inland port project.

The page includes a timeline of events so far in the City’s process of dealing with the proposal. It also includes information about the City’s planned next steps, including an open house, a public hearing and a special city council meeting. Dates for the next steps have yet to be announced, but the dedicated page will be updated with those dates when ready.

Additionally, the page also contains links to many documents related to the inland port application process, including a copy of the Keith Estates Neighbourhood Concept Plan, a feasibility study about the inland port (released 2019), a collection of documents submitted by the project’s developer (Progressive Ventures), and several other pertinent documents.

The page can be found at www.terrace.ca/proposed-inland-port

The inland port project is a proposed development that would see a train container loading facility built on the northern portion of the former Skeena Cellulose mill site in Terrace (just west of the Sande Overpass) and a row of commercial or light industrial properties along Keith Ave. at the southern edge of the former mill site.

