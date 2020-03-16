City of Terrace closes all buildings and facilities to public following COVID-19 pandemic spike

The City of Terrace is closing all its building doors to the public as COVID-19 spreads through the province. (File Photo)

The City of Terrace has officially announced that all of their offices and facilities are closed to the public as of today at 4:30 p.m. onwards.

According to an update from Terrace mayor Carol Leclerc on the city website, members of the public are no longer permitted to access the buildings and facilities. Staff will continue to work as usual but can now only be contacted via phone, email or fax.

Buildings to close include city hall, the fire department’s administration office, the Sportsplex, the Terrace & District Aquatic Centre and the Public Works and Development Services facility.

Emergency services, including fire, police and EMT are not affected by this closure.

Leclerc writes the city recognizes there may be instances where expectations may have to made to ensure the public can access services but will do this “by appointment only and only under very limited circumstances.” The public is encouraged to contact the relevant department if it applies to them.

The upcoming council meeting next Monday, March 23 will still take place but will also be closed to the public. Council members are encouraged to call in rather than attend in person. As before, the meeting will be live-streamed online and on Facebook.

She adds this decision comes with direction from the federal government, provincial government, Northern Health and the BC Centre for Disease Control in order to do their part in helping minimize the spread of the virus.

If you are unsure whether you need to self-isolate, self-monitor, or get tested for COVID-19, please call Northern Health’s COVID-19 Online Clinic and Information Line at 1-844-645-7811.

