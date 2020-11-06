City of Terrace building permit update – October 2020

The total construction value of building permits issued by the City of Terrace in October was nearly $300,000 more than in Oct. 2019.

Total construction value of permits was $1,128,210, mostly made up of two single residential permits worth a combined $440,000 and a new industrial permit valued at $600,000. The single residential value is greater than the $360,000 worth of single residential permits issued in October last year.

Also, there were 15 permits issued in October compared to Oct. 2019’s 21. This October’s total value is greater due in-part to the most valuable single permit, a $600,000 Progressive Ventures Ltd. new truck shop at 5030 Keith Ave. There were no new industrial permits issued last October.

The year to date construction value of City building permits is just over $20.3 million, close to $5.5 million less than the $25.8 million year to date figure from Oct. 2019.

