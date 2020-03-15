Newton Library.

City of Surrey to close all recreational facilities due to COVID-19 concern

Pools, arenas, libraries will be closed as of tomorrow

The City of Surrey annouced in a press release Sunday that it will close all of its recreational facilities due to the COVID-19 threat.

Centres, arenas, pools and libraries will all be closed effective tomorrow until further notice.

More to come…

