Doug Hearn, John Drew and Bernd Hermanski accept the city’s heritage conservation award on behalf of Courtyard Properties Inc. for the old courthouse building. (City of Salmon Arm/Facebook)

City of Salmon Arm recognizes heritage building owners

The owners of five old homes and buildings received awards for their restoration and preservation.

  • Feb. 20, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The City of Salmon Arm recognized the work of the owners of five restored heritage buildings, at their Feb. 8 council meeting.

Heritage conservation awards were given to Rod and Carol Hostman, Maureen Shaffer, Parmjit and Kulwinder Chahal and Courtyard Properties Inc.

The awards recognize building owners who demonstrate excellence in preserving, restoration, rehabilitating or adapting heritage buildings. The winners of the award were selected by the city’s heritage committee and presented earlier this month.

