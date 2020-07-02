City of Rossland’s annual report focuses on infrastructure

The city released the report online last month

The city has released its 2019 annual report. (File photo)

Improving local infrastructure was the theme of a City of Rossland 2019 annual report released June 29.

In 2019, city chief administration officer Bryan Teasdale said around $1.88 million was secured to help complete future upgrades to the city’s water treatment plant.

Upgrades include switching the plant’s water purification system to sodium hypoclorite to reduce operating costs, improving safety and installing a new backup generating device so the plant can continue to produce water during power outages.

Rossland city council said it continued to work with BC Housing and the Columbia Basin Trust in 2019 to plan for a four-storey development, including a new city hall, at 1920 3rd Ave. in the city.

The development would address a housing shortage in the community by providing 37 permanent rental units for low-to-middle income residents.

While the development still remains subject to final budget approval for 2020, the city has secured almost $98,000 from the BC Rural Dividend Fund to start planning initiatives for the project.

The city also received a grants in 2019 to conduct bike improvements around the Columbia Avenue and Leroi Alley area, start planning activities for a possible new public washroom facility in downtown Rossland, and improve inflow and infiltration issues in the sewer system.

The city said it also worked hard to renew a three-year resort development strategy for the province and on heritage revitalization efforts.

