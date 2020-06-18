City of Rossland to make road improvements along Thompson Avenue

New bump outs, stop signs to be placed at intersections of the road

An example of what the bump outs will look like. (City of Rossland photo)

Rossland city council has approved a number of recommendations to improve safety along Thompson Avenue.

One of the safety improvements is to install a number of “bump outs” — or large yellow sticks — into the ground at intersections along Thompson Avenue to get people to slow down.

The bump outs will be installed at Washington Street, Spokane Street, Queen Street and Irwin Avenue and will reduce the width of roads near the intersections to 7.2 meters. Stop signs will also replace yield signs on the roads at their intersections with Thompson Avenue.

Esling Drive will now only be open to one-way traffic heading southbound off of Thompson Avenue.

Mayor Kathy Moore said the bump outs along Thompson Avenue will be a pilot project and could potentially be installed along other roads in the city.

The bump outs could also easily be removed if they don’t improve road safety, according to Moore.

Cyclists and pedestrians will easily be able to navigate around the bump outs.

The city estimates the road improvements will cost $13,000.

The city is applying for a cost sharing grant for the project with ICBC and is anticipating a refund of between $3,000 and $6,000.

READ MORE: First Nations ‘optimistic’ about road upgrades after Horgan visits site of fatal bus crash

@connortrembleyconnor.trembley@castlegarnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Rossland News