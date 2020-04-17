City of Rossland seeks feedback on five-year capital plan

Residents are invited to send their feedback via email or by dropping off written submission

The City of Rossland is looking for public consultation on its five-year capital plan.

As part of the plan, city councillors have proposed a 2.5 per cent tax increase for Rossland households in 2020.

In terms of revenue for the 2020 budget, the city anticipates 44 per cent will come from taxation, 28 per cent will come from grants and 11 per cent will come from utilities.

The city said grant revenue was high because of a $1.9 million grant to help complete water system upgrades this year.

Moving forward, the city stated residential and business tax rates will be set naturally by market values.

Residents can provide feedback on the capital plan by email or by dropping off a written submission through the drop box at city hall by 5 p.m. on April 20.

City councillors will be holding a meeting online at 5:30 p.m. on April 20 to discuss the financial plan.

To learn more about the capital plan, you can visit the city’s website.

