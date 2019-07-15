City of Revelstoke trying to fill 11 positions

The City of Revelstoke is currently trying to fill 11 positions. (File photo)

The city’s development services department is currently hiring three new staff members and has retained two contracted planners to assist while the positions are vacant.

The new position of senior planner, approved in the last budget, has yet to be filled and the city is currently hiring for the planner 1 position as well as a development services clerk.

In the building services department, interviews are ongoing for the building services manager and the senior building official. At the moment the job posting for the development services/engineering clerk has been shared internally. In the meantime a registered building official will be assisting the city with building services including review 12 permits in the intake stage and completing inspections.

READ MORE: Revelstoke’s CAO and director of engineering resign

“The process to use certificates for Part 9 field review and compliance is in process,” said a news release from the city. “The city will review BP applications for issuance and then the contractor/builder will have three options on how to proceed with registered professionals for field review and compliance. The certificates and/or letters of assurances will be submitted to the City. The City will review the information ensure compliance with BC Building code prior to issuing occupancies. This process will be uploaded to the City Website shortly and any questions can be directed to Director of Development Services.”

In the bylaw department the posting for the full-time compliance officer closes at the end of the week and interviews are expected to start the following week.

READ MORE: Revelstoke City Council votes to accept building inspections from out-of-house professionals

The city has contracted an executive search recruiting company to replace Mike Thomas as the director of engineering and public works. In the meantime they have hired outside engineering firms for third party review on larger projects.

In the parks and recreation department the city is looking for an early childhood educator assistant for the upcoming preschool year.

In the public works department the job posting for the grounds maintenance person closes at 3 p.m. on July 19. The city is also recruiting a journeyman heavy duty mechanic. Resumes will be accepted until July 31.

City-wide they are looking for a casual clerk to work in a variety of departments to cover for summer holidays and provide support for extra work loads.

@RevelstokeRevueeditor@revelstoketimesreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.