City of Revelstoke receives over $2 million for COVID recovery

$425 million was distributed to BC local governments

The City of Revelstoke has received over $2 million in COVID recovery funds from the federal government. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The City of Revelstoke has received $2,105,000 from the federal government’s Safe Restart Agreement fund.

Funds are to be used to support reopening and operational costs along with local emergency response.

The Safe Restart Agreement is a federal investment of more than $19 billion to help provinces and territories safely restart economies.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District received $645,000.

Vancouver, the biggest city in the province, received almost $16.4 million. In total $425 million was distributed to B.C.’s municipalities.

More information to come.

