City of Revelstoke receives grant for climate change staff

The money comes from the federal Municipalities for Climate Innovation Program

The City of Revelstoke has received grant money from the federal Municipalities for Climate Innovation Program for climate change staff.

Announced today, the project is one of 125 initiatives across Canada to receive funding through the innovation program, as well as the Municipal Asset Management Program and the Green Municipal Fund.

Revelstoke’s approved funding amount is almost $107, 000.

“All Canadians should benefit from modern, green and resilient infrastructure that will help make their home a better place to live for years to come,” said Amarjeet Sohi, minister of Natural Resources, in a news release. “That’s why we are investing in municipalities that take action to reduce pollution, protect their communities from the impacts of climate change and improve the way they manage their existing infrastructure assets. These investments will result in safer, cleaner and healthier communities that give all Canadians more opportunities to thrive.”

READ MORE: City receives grant from province for Liquid Waste Management Plan

The Green Municipal Fund supports initiatives that advance innovative solutions to environmental challenges. These projects improve air, water and land quality, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and generate economic and social benefits to local communities.

The Municipalities for Climate Innovation Program helps municipalities and partner organizations by providing funding, training and information sharing. It is designed to encourage Canadian municipalities to better prepare for and adapt to the new realities of climate change as well as reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The Municipal Asset Management Program is designed to help Canadian municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on sound asset management practices. The program provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively.

See the full list of communities that received funding here.

@RevelstokeRevueeditor@revelstoketimesreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.