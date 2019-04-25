City of Revelstoke launches survey on communication

The results will be incorporated into the upcoming communication strategy

Revelstokians have until May 17, 2019 to provide feedback. A paper survey is also available at City Hall. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The City of Revelstoke has launched a survey to gather feedback for their new communication and engagement plan.

They want to know what Revelstoke locals want to hear about from City Hall, and how best to deliver that information.

“Clear and effective communication and engagement is a top priority,” said Mayor Gary Sulz. “We hope residents and business owners take the time to tell us what’s important to them through this survey.”

The communication and engagement survey takes less than 10 minutes. The results of the survey will be used to develop a new communications and engagement plan, provide the City of Revelstoke with information on how to improve how they communicate, and set a benchmark for future evaluations.

The survey closes May 17, 2019. Results of the survey will be shared later this spring. Printed copies of the survey are also available at City Hall.

In one of the early drafts of the 2019 budget, city staff had asked to have $100,000 added to the budget to hire a communications officer for the city. However, city council did not approve that ask instead dedicating 50 per cent of that money to bylaw enforcement for a new position and the other 50 per cent to Corporate Administration to implement the communication strategy that is being created.

This survey is part of the process to create that strategy.

