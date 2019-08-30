City of Revelstoke installing new chiller in arena

The current chiller is at the end of it's lifespan

Revelstoke City Council has approved the purchase and installation of a new chiller at the arena. (Google maps)

Revelstoke City Council has approved the purchase and installation of a new refrigeration chiller for the arena.

The $323,650 contract was awarded to DevCon Industrial Services.

According to the staff report, the existing brine chiller has reached the end of its operating life–it has been in service for 17 years.

Though chillers are said to have a 20 year life span, Laurie Donato, director of parks, recreation and culture, said that if the project didn’t move forward Technical Safety B.C. would likely either shut down the plant or order a fit for service evaluation report.

“Completing a fit for service evaluation on a chiller that is near the end of its life expectancy is risky and costly,” the staff report reads. “A fit for service evaluation can only be preformed when the refrigeration plant is shutdown. The work is labour intensive and requires complete exposure of the shell and tube system.”

At the Aug. 27 council meeting Donato made it clear that this upgrade is required, as she does not want a deadly leak, such as the accident in the Fernie arena in 2017 where aging equipment lead to an ammonia leak that killed three people, to happen in Revelstoke.

Councillor Steven Cross questioned the move considering a new arena could be a possibility in the near future.

Donato said depending on the capacity needed in a new building, the new chiller could be moved.

