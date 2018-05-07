City of Revelstoke in process of hiring two building inspectors

At the moment the city does not have a qualified building inspector though processing of development permits has become more efficient, according to a public notice from Development Services.

“Department Staff are working daily to secure a qualified interim contractor to conduct inspections and plan reviews on behalf of the city,” the notice said.

For those builders and contractors waiting for an inspection, the notice asked that they contact the department so that they can compile a list and send a representative to inspect as soon as possible.

In the meantime the notice said not to cover any construction work.

“All Part 9 Buildings must be inspected by a designated city official,” the notice said.

The department is currently in the recruitment/hiring process for two qualified building inspectors.

So far in 2018, as well as December of 2017, there have been 59 building permit applications received, according to the public notice and 35 have been issued while 24 are in in process.

“Staff have been busy working through the backlog of planning applications,” said the notice. “With the influx of new applications and a complete Planning staff turnover in 2017, this was a challenging time for the department.”

Of the files that are in process 14 are near completion, 17 are under active review and five are waiting for review.

The notice also said that permit processing times have decreased from 4-10 weeks for renovations to 4-6 weeks this year over last year, while wait times for permits for single family dwellings has decreased from 4-5 months to 1-5 months.

To see the full notice go to revelstoke.ca and scroll down to the Revelstoke Spotlights section.