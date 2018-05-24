City of Revelstoke distributes $290,000 in funding to community initiatives

Including the Luna Festival and the Farwell Splash Park

The Luna Festival was one of the initiatives funded through this years Resort Municipality Infrastructure Grants. (Marissa Tiel/File photo)

The City of Revelstoke handed out more than $290,000 in grants funded through the Resort Municipality Initiative.

The City of Revelstoke has participated in the RMI program since 2008.

Over this time, the Resort Municipality Initiative program has allowed the city to invest in tourism infrastructure and services and provided funding to support a wide variety of community organizations/groups that provide tourism related services.

On March 22, 2018 they received confirmation from the Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture that the 2018/2019 funding for the RMI had been renewed.

The funding will be provided in two payments. The first payment for our 2018 funding is based on the current RMI formula and will be in the amount of $291,334. The city has been notified that the formula used to determine the second payment for 2018 may be different.

The Tourism and Infrastructure Committee reviewed the applications for funding and selected the recipients.

BC Interior Forestry Museum-$10,000 for a multi-use trail network

Farwell Splash Park Society-$75,600 for the construction of the splash park

Revelstoke Cycling Association-$36,000 for the development of the trail network as part of the Sunnyside Project

Revelstoke Museum and Archives-$15,000 for new exhibit Stories behind the Surface

Revelstoke Heritage Railway Society-$23,400-Extension of walkway and installation of elevator

Revelstoke Visual Arts Society-$20,000 for the Luna Festival

Revelstoke Golf Club-$36,000 for revitalization of greens

City of Revelstoke-$70,000 for development of a wayfinding strategy

City of Revelstoke-$5,000 for bike racks in the downtown core

Applicants that applied for money but did not receive funding include the Revelstoke Local Food Initiative for their Garden and Art Tour, the Public Art Committee for art at the Wright Street Roundabout, the Skadi Foundation for The Calling Annual Snowmobile Festival, and Revelstoke Mountain Colab for start-up costs for a third colab space.

According to the Resort Municipality Initiative Guidelines, projects chosen focus on increasing resort activities and amenities, increasing visitor traffic, increasing private investment, increasing employment in the community, increasing the tourism component of the local economy, increasing municipal tax revenue and diversifying the municipal tax base and revenues.

Revelstoke Resort Municipality Infrastructure Grant Application Guidelines by Revelstoke Editor on Scribd

