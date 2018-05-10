Revelstoke City Council approved more than $15,000 in grant in aid. Most of which was credit for rental of community facilities. Black Press File Photo

City of Revelstoke approves $15,000 of Grant-in-Aid for community groups

City council approved $15,811 in Grants-in-Aid for 2018, at their May 8 council meeting.

  May. 10, 2018
  • News

The approved grants are as follows:

Association des parents des Écoles des Glacier requested $1,100 in credit for free rental of the Community Centre kitchen, swimming pool and gym. They were granted a $1,000 credit.

BC Interior Forestry Museum requested a $1,900 credit for fence repair and concrete debris removal. They were granted a $500 credit.

Clothing Swap Fundraiser requested a $350.75 credit for facility and equipment rental for the event. They were granted the full amount.

Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy requested a $533.75 credit for free pool admission for Giggle and Swim event. They were granted the full amount.

Community Connections Revelstoke requested a $6,531 credit for rental of the multi-purpose room and use of the pool. They were granted a $2,000 credit.

North Columbia Environmental Society requested $620 credit to host their forum which included room rental, audio-visual equipment rental and a leisure guide ad. They were granted the full amount.

Revelstoke Bear Aware requested a $421 credit for room rental at the community centre as well as banner and leisure guide ads. They were granted the full amount.

Revelstoke Community Band requested $1,500 cash for music scores, uniforms and stand lights. They were granted $1,000.

Revelstoke Community Child Care requested a $1,200 credit for leisure guide ads and use of the pool. They were granted the full amount.

Revelstoke Derailers Roller Derby Association requested $2,000 in credit for free arena rental. They were granted $1,250.

Revelstoke Early Childhood Development requested $512.50 in credit for leisure guide ads and equipment rentals. They were granted the full amount.

Revelstoke Hospice Society requested an $83 credit for room rental and coffee service. They were granted the full amount.

Revelstoke Local Food Initiative requested $1,551.25 in credit for room and kitchen rental, banner and leisure guide ads. They were granted $1,500.

Revelstoke Minor Ball requested $2,000 in credit for field rental. They were granted $1,300.

Revelstoke Multicultural Society requested $1,500 in credit to host Carousel of Nations in 2019. They were granted the full amount.

Revelstoke Youth Soccer requested an $1,800 credit for field rental. They were granted $1,600.

Screen Smart Committee requested $440 in credit for pool admission and a leisure guide ad. They were granted the full amount.

The total in the city budget for the grants was $25,000, the total requested was $24,043.25 and the total granted was $15,811.

