City of Revelstoke announces water outage for residents in Arrow Heights

Work will affect those in Hay Road/Upper McKinnon/Camozzi Road area

Revelstoke residents living in certain parts of the Arrow Heights neighbourhood of Revelstoke will be without water for most of the day tomorrow.

The City of Revelstoke has announced a planned water outage for the Hay Road, Upper McKinnon, and Camozzi Road between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The disruption will be is tied into installing a water line into the new housing development on Hay Rd.

The city is asking residents to fill a container with water before 8:30 a.m. the day of, and to run water for 20-30 minutes when service has returned to clear the line.

The City of Revelstoke asks those with any question questions or concerns to call the Public Works office at 250-837-2001.

