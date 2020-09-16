City of Quesnel recognized for fire protection efforts

The City has received the 2019 FireSmart Community Protection Achievement Award

City of Quesnel Forestry Initiatives Manager Erin Robinson holds the FireSmart Community Protection Achievement Award. (City of Quesnel photo)

Residents’ efforts to protect the city from wildfires have been recognized by a national organization.

The City of Quesnel’s Forestry Initiatives Program accepted a FireSmart Community Protection Achievement Award and received a sign, which is on display at the Forestry Innovation Centre.

“We should be proud of our collective efforts since the devastating wildfires of 2017 and 2018, however FireSmart is a continuous improvement and maintenance process,” a Sept. 16 news release from the City reads.

The award recognizes communities across Canada who are dedicated to reducing the risk of wildfire and who are using the FireSmart principles to increase public safety.

Seventy buildings in Quesnel were assessed for fire danger, and more than $11,500 in rebates for fire protection were paid out in 2019.

The City has suggestions to residents on how to improve fire safety.

Clean gutters and roofs every spring, ensure woodpiles are far away from buildings, plant fire-resistant plants around buildings, keep grass short and remove any dead vegetation.

