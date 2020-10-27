City of Quesnel looking for public’s input into 2021 budget

The City has launched an online and paper survey for people to share their top priorities

Paper copies of the budget survey are available at Quesnel City Hall. (Photo courtesy of City of Quesnel)

The City of Quesnel is asking for input for its next budget.

The City has launched an online survey hoping to hear residents’ priorities for 2021 as it prepares its operating and capital budgets, along with its five-year financial plan.

“Budgets are a balancing act,” an email sharing the online survey reads. “The City must provide quality services and maintain aging infrastructure with limited tax dollars.”

The survey asks questions on a broad range of services, including snow removal, asking if residents would like to see service improve with higher taxes, or decrease alongside taxes.

The survey is available on the City’s website

Paper versions of the survey are available at City Hall at 410 Kinchant St., which is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The survey is open until Monday, Nov. 30.

Visit quesnel.ca/budget to learn more about the City’s budget process.

