City of Quesnel launches new engagement tool

Let's connect is aimed at better consulting the population on city initiatives

The city of Quesnel hopes new software will be able to replicate town halls and open houses, like this one about 65 people attended before COVID-19. (File Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

City of Quesnel residents have a new way of giving their opinions to city council.

The city has launched Let’s Connect Quesnel, an online platform which residents can sign up for to share ideas on current council initiatives on Oct. 1.

City councillors received a preview of the software during their Tuesday, Sept. 28 meeting.

Residents will be asked to create a profile and register to give feedback on the site.

The first topics included for consultation include the future of LeBourdais Park, and new rules for accessory dwellings in Quesnel.

The plans to consult on LeBourdais Park have drawn concerns from the Quesnel Minor Baseball Association their field in the park could be moved.

“We’re looking at that park holistically,” Mayor Bob Simpson said. “One of the areas that takes up a big footprint is Rotary Diamond, so what do we think of that.”

Council also expressed an eagerness to try a new virtual tool in this new age of COVID-19, which has prevented the traditional town halls and in-person engagement on projects.

Simpson added the city would be able to filter between city and Cariboo Regional District residents on the website.

Neighbourhood plans and budget consultation are also planned to be used on the site.

The program will be available at letsconnectquesnel.ca.

