City of Quesnel installing new temporary public washrooms

In response to COVID-19, portable washrooms and hand washing stations coming to two City parks

Baker Creek Park in West Quesnel is one of two locations where the City of Quesnel, in partnership with Emergency Management B.C., is installing temporary portable washrooms and hand washing stations. (Lindsay Chung - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Quesnel, in partnership with Emergency Management B.C., is installing temporary washrooms in two City parks.

The temporary, portable washrooms will be located in Baker Creek Park and Ceal Tingley Park. The washrooms include hand washing stations to ensure the public can comply with the provincial COVID-19 health guidelines. The City expects to install the washrooms Friday, April 10.

The washrooms will be serviced and cleaned daily, according to a news release from the City.

The City’s public washrooms at the Spirit Centre downtown and on the Riverfront Trail near the Women’s Memorial Monument are still fully operational and are being cleaned on an accelerated sanitation schedule during the pandemic.

City officials are strongly advising the public to continue following the provincial COVID-19 health guidelines of proper handwashing and sanitizing, physical distancing and limiting travel during the Easter long weekend.

“No one and no community is immune from this disease; it’s important for Quesnel to continue practising these guidelines to protect our family, friends, neighbours and front-line workers,” Mayor Bob Simpson said in the release. “This weekend is not the time to gather in person, but to check in with friends and family through technology and by dropping supplies off at their door when needed.”

The City of Quesnel is continuing to actively partner with the provincial government and Northern Health to help stop the spread of COVID-19. For more information on what the City is doing in response to COVID-19 and which facilities are open and closed, visit quesnel.ca/COVID-19.

