City of Prince Rupert seeking parents’ opinions to address child care issues

Parents struggling with child care in Prince Rupert now have the ear of the city.

The city launched a child care study on Wednesday asking Rupert resident’s for their input as they complete their Child Care Assessment and Action Plan.

“We know from speaking with residents that child care is something that many families in Prince Rupert struggle with, especially those working shift work,” said Mayor Lee Brain. “This study will help us to quantify those anecdotal stories, and provide a basis for local child care providers to apply for the new funds available through the province.”

The child care plan will address affordable and quality child care within the city and address actions to creating more spaces. It will also be used as a key document to assist local applicants with applying to the Childcare BC New Spaces Fund, where Prince Rupert is eligible for up to $3 million in space creation funding, the city said in their press release.

The survey is the first step for the new child care plan and aims to gain a better understanding of existing and future child care needs and challenges that parents are facing.

This project was funded by the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) with a grant of $25,000.

The survey is available online through the City’s Rupert Talks and in-person at city hall, the library, the recreation centre, Friendship Centre, and Northern Savings Credit Union.

The city has incentivized parents to complete the survey with a a chance to win passes for the Prince Rupert Recreation Complex and a $500 RESP from Northern Savings Credit Union.

The survey will be open until Sept. 30. The draft child care plan will be available for public review in February.

