Victoria Quay offers a short walking path along Port Alberni’s waterfront. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

City of Port Alberni to hold open house for quay to quay path

City has budgeted $7.2 million over three years for the project

  • Oct. 5, 2021 12:00 a.m.
The City of Port Alberni will be holding a public engagement session for their planned Quay to Quay pathway.

The open house will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Echo Centre (Cedar Room). People are welcome to drop in to ask questions or share their ideas about the proposed pathway.

The city has been in the planning stages of a multi-modal pathway between Victoria Quay and Harbour Quay for more than a year now. A total of $7.2 million over three years (2021-2023) has been budgeted for a multi-modal pathway which will run approximately four kilometres along the city’s waterfront and link with existing trail systems.

The city is seeking input on preferred routes, design, construction and public amenities along the path.

Another open house at the Echo Centre is planned for Nov. 3.

Some proposed routes and fact sheets about the project are available at www.letsconnectpa.ca. A public survey for more input can also be found at this website.

