City of Port Alberni hires bylaw manager from Tofino

The City of Port Alberni has hired Flynn Scott as manager of bylaw services.

In 2017 the city committed to making its bylaw services department “more robust” to help improve livability in Port Alberni and increase safety in the community. This commitment included the creation of three new positions in bylaw services: a full-time manager, one additional bylaw officer, and one part-time administrative clerk.

As the new manager of bylaw services, Scott comes to the city with extensive knowledge in the fields of business licencing, bylaw services, law enforcement and business administration, according to a city press release.

For the past three years, Scott has worked as supervisor for bylaw enforcement and business licencing with the District of Tofino. In that role he was responsible for drafting, reviewing and amending district bylaws, recruiting staff, investigating bylaw infractions and ensuring bylaw compliance.

“We are pleased to have Flynn Scott join the city’s leadership team,” said Tim Pley, chief administrative officer with the City of Port Alberni.

“Flynn’s previous experience in bylaw services leadership and the drafting and editing of bylaws makes him an ideal candidate to build and lead the city’s bylaw services department. We look forward to Flynn’s positive contributions to our organization and the community,” Pley said.

In his new capacity, Scott will be responsible for coordinating and supervising the work of the bylaw services department, as well as liaising with other city departments, the RCMP, and various external agencies in enforcement-related initiatives and projects.

Scott’s role will commence on June 11, 2018.